SE OPP – Speeding Results in Charges for Driver and Passenger

May 24, 2018 @ 11:50

On Wednesday May 23, 2018 at approximately 11:50 pm members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment had occasion to stop a motor vehicle for speeding on Highway 17 in the Bailloquet Township District of Algoma. Upon speaking to the two male occupants police observed a large quantity of unmarked cigarettes. Police seized in excess of 275,000 cigarettes.

As a result Harvey Duane KIYAWASEW (61) of Calais, Alberta was arrested and charged with the following offences:

Adult Trafficking in Contraband Tobacco contrary to section 121.1 of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Possession of unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of sale contrary to section 29(1) of the Tobacco Tax Act,

Adult Possess unmarked cigarettes contrary to section 29(2) of the Tobacco Tax Act.

As a result Gary George COOPER (60) of Forth Mckay, Alberta was arrested and charged with the following offences;

Adult Trafficking in Contraband Tobacco contrary to section 121.1 of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Possession of unmarked cigarettes for the purpose of sale contrary to section 29(1) of the Tobacco Tax Act,

Adult Possess unmarked cigarettes contrary to section 29(2) of the Tobacco Tax Act.

The accused were released from custody and are to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on August 13, 2018.