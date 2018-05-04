May Happenings at Wawa Baptist Church

May 4, 2018 @ 08:02

On Sunday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m., Wawa Baptist will hold a Praise Night at the Seniors’ Drop-in Centre. Come and be refreshed by a time of songs and friendship.

On Sunday, May 20, Wawa Baptist extends an invitation to lunch at 11:30 a.m. after church at 10:00 a.m. (at Wawa Goose Seniors’ Drop-in Centre). Please join us for a time of food, fun, and meeting new friends.

Come out and have some fun and exercise at a Youth Gym Night each Monday at Sir James Dunn PS. Co-hosted by both the Wawa Baptist and Calvary Pentecostal Churches, the Gym Night offers a variety of games to students in grades 4-8 from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and basketball for grades 9-12 from 6:45-8:00 p.m.

Wawa Baptist offers a ladies’ Wednesday morning Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and a men’s study on Mondays at 10:00 a.m. The Bible studies are open to all women and men in the community. For more information, ladies may contact 705-852-0886, and men may call 705-852-0903.

Wawa Baptist offers a ministry of helping lonely people. The church gladly provides, free of charge, hope-based care to those who are in need. Contact Pastor Mike Paquette at 705-852-0903.

On Friday, June 1st, Wawa Baptist wraps up its free two-hour Western-themed kids’ club at the Hillcrest Heights Centre from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Open to children in Wawa between the ages of 5 and 12, all are invited to come out and sing songs, watch a skit, make crafts, eat snacks, and listen to a Bible story.

For more information, please contact us at 705-852-0886 or by email wawabaptistchurch@gmail.com. Be sure to watch for more information about our upcoming kids’ programs scheduled during the summer! Don’t forget we also have a kids’ club on May 4 at the Hillcrest Heights Centre.