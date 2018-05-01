Lock it or Lose it!

May 1, 2018 @ 13:2S

The Superior East Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reminds vehicle owners to lock their unattended vehicles at all times, even in your own driveways. It only takes a few seconds for a theft to occur. The “would-be” thieves are looking for easy items to steal such as: loose change, purses, wallets and electronic devices.

Police recommend some of these crime prevention strategies to reduce the possibility of being victimized:

Lock your vehicle

Never leave a running vehicle unattended

Don’t leave any valuables in your vehicle in plain view

Park your vehicle in a driveway or if you have a garage use it and lock it

If you have to leave your vehicle on the street, lock it and park it in a well-lit area.

Completely close all vehicle windows when parked

Keep your driver’s license and vehicle registration with, in your wallet or purse

Never leave your vehicle keys in plain view.

The public can learn more about preventing thefts on the OPP website at www.opp.ca

Any person with information regarding thefts should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.