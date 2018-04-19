Doug Ford Pledges to Bring Jobs Back to Ontario

Doug Ford today visited a small manufacturing facility in Cobourg, Ontario where he announced the fourth of his five priorities in his Plan For the People of Ontario. Ford committed that an Ontario PC Government will take immediate action to Create Good Jobs, including bringing manufacturing jobs back to Ontario.

“There is no secret to creating good jobs in Ontario,” said Ford. “It all starts with lower taxes, cutting red tape and regulations, and reducing hydro bills for everyone. We need to attract businesses to Ontario, not drive them away as Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals have done.”

As part of its measures, and in order to stay competitive with neighbouring jurisdictions, the Ontario PCs have pledged to cut corporate income taxes from 11.5% to 10.5% and enable businesses to create good paying jobs and attract businesses back to Ontario. Ford highlighted how, under Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals, Ontario has lost over 300,000 well-paying manufacturing jobs.

“These were good jobs with good benefits that gave families a good quality of life,” said Ford. “Kathleen Wynne and the Liberals have decimated Ontario’s once vibrant manufacturing economy and shipped jobs and manufacturing overseas. We have a plan that will stop more businesses from leaving and get our jobs back.”