Premier Ford Delivers Christmas Greetings

Premier Doug Ford delivered the following statement on the Christmas holiday:

“Christmas is a time to count our blessings, find moments of peace and rest, and take stock of what truly matters. For Christians, it represents one of the holiest days of the year with the celebration of the birth of Christ.

While this Christmas is unlike any other, we can still take time to reflect on the spirit of the season. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges here in Ontario and around the world, but the Ontario spirit of our people has shone brightly through these dark times. Whether it was donating personal protective equipment to frontline workers or helping to bring meals to housebound neighbours, so many have shown true selflessness, generosity, and compassion. That is the greatest gift of all this season.

Stay safe this holiday season by celebrating in person with your immediate household members only and virtually with your other loved ones. Please remember that our best and only defence against this terrible virus is to avoid gathering with those outside your immediate households, practise physical distancing, stay home if you are feeling sick, wear a mask when required, and wash your hands frequently.

I know this will be a difficult period, but we must remain on our guard. Together, we will get through these trying times.

From Karla, myself, and the Ford family, I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”