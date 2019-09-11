Statement by Premier Doug Ford on the 18th Anniversary of 9/11

Today, Premier Doug Ford released the following statement in commemoration of the 18th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks:

“On this day, we honour the memory of the 3,000 innocent victims — including 24 Canadians — who lost their lives to terror on September 11, 2001.

In addition to those Canadians lost in the attacks themselves, more than 150 Canadian servicemen and women would go on to give their lives to make Canada safer and Afghanistan freer. We honour their memory, too.

And we remember with tremendous pride and gratitude every first responder — fire, police, paramedic — and every private citizen, including those from Ontario and Canada, who bravely ran towards danger to save as many lives as possible.

As Premier, I am proud that in the years since 9/11, Canada and our allies have shown the world what the terrorists failed to realize. We Canadians and Ontarians choose to be defined by what is good, not what is evil. We are defined by how we responded to the terror attacks — with courage, conviction, and moral clarity — not by the trauma they inflicted.

We will always preserve our democratic way of life. This is our victory against terror.”