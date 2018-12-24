Statement by Premier Doug Ford on Christmas

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement to mark the Christmas holiday:

“Christmas is a special time to come together with friends and family. Whether you are celebrating Christmas, observing another holiday or using this time to spend with family, I want to extend my warmest wishes to you and your loved ones.

Ontario’s diverse celebration of faith, family and community is at the heart of who we are. The holiday season is a time for togetherness, and counting and sharing our blessings.

On behalf of my family and the Government of Ontario, I want to wish you all peace, joy and happiness during this wonderful season.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!”