Premier Ford Shares Canada Day Greetings

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement to mark Canada Day:

“I want to wish everyone in Ontario and across the country a very happy Canada Day!

Today, we celebrate the greatest country in the world. Over the past several months, we have seen Canadians come together like never before to stand up for Canada. We have seen renewed patriotism and pride in Canada and a determination to protect our country, no matter what.

We are fortunate to live in a province and a country with incredible natural beauty, vibrant communities and unmatched potential. In the months and years ahead, we must all continue working together to unleash this potential and build an even stronger and more prosperous country for future generations.

Our government will continue to do our part by investing in workers and communities, advancing economic reconciliation with Indigenous partners and making Ontario and Canada more competitive, resilient and self-reliant. This is the best way for us all to protect Ontario and protect Canada from any challenges that may come our way.

Today at Queen’s Park and at gatherings across Ontario, communities will come together to celebrate Canada. I want to wish you all a safe, fun and memorable Canada Day.

May God bless the people of Ontario and may God bless Canada.

Happy Canada Day!”