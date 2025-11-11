Premier Ford Issues Statement on Remembrance Day

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement to mark Remembrance Day:

“November 11 is a day when our nation comes together to express our collective appreciation for the courageous men and women in uniform who gave their all to defend the values and freedoms that make Canada the best country in the world.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. The actions of the Canadian Armed Forces in defence of democracy against tyranny aren’t just remembered here, but in nations across the world where our veterans and flag are welcomed with open arms.

This Remembrance Day, as we observe a moment of silence, I urge the people of Ontario to reflect on the bravery of our Canadian Armed Forces, who left and continue to leave the comforts of home and family to put their lives on the line to protect our country and defend freedom abroad. We remember the more than 120,000 brave soldiers throughout our history who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our country and we think of their families and loved ones.

As we wear poppies and lay our wreaths, I encourage everyone to think of the individual acts of courage and selflessness that these powerful symbols represent. And to every veteran, service person and military family in our province — thank you.

Lest we forget.”