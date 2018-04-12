Wawa Woman arrested with variety of drugs found in residence

Apr 12, 2018 @ 15:51

On Wednesday April 11, 2018 at approximately 8:00 a.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment along with the assistance of members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) attended a residence on Mackey Street in Wawa, Ontario and executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant.

As a result of the warrant being executed, police seized a quantity of suspected cannabis marihuana, a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, a quantity of suspected oxycodone, a quantity of suspected hydromorphone, $175.00 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result Deborah KOMARNISKI (56) of Wawa, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences;

Adult possession of a Schedule II Substance for the purpose of Trafficking-under 3kg contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Methamphetamine contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

2 counts Adult Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Opioid (other than heroin) contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

Adult Possession of a Schedule II Substance- Cannabis Marihuana-under 30grams contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act,

Adult Possession of Property obtained by crime under $5,000 -in Canada contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to section 7333.1(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was released from custody and is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario on June 11, 2018.