NCU Delegates Group helps launch the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s “Spring Ahead to Better Health Care”

Mar 28, 2018 @ 09:21

The Northern Credit Union Delegates Group helped to launch the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s “Spring Ahead to Better Health Care” campaign with a donation of $350.00. To date the Northern Credit Union Delegates Group has donated a total of $7,207.00. The Spring Campaign flyers have been distributed through the post office. All donations to this current campaign will help to fund the purchase of two IV pumps ($13,000) and an ECG machine ($15,000) to be used throughout your local hospital. We thank you for your continued support! Generous hearts do prevail in the communities that the Lady Dunn Health Centre serves.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at foundation@ldhc.com.

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.