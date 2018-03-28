NCU Delegates Group helps launch the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s “Spring Ahead to Better Health Care”

Breaking News

Mar 28, 2018 @ 09:21

 

Jayne Griffith, Northern Credit Union Delegate Group, presents a cheque of $350 to Foundation Directors Jim White, Anne Zamolo, Mary Ciuciura and Lina Rody.

The Northern Credit Union Delegates Group helped to launch the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation’s “Spring Ahead to Better Health Care” campaign with a donation of $350.00.  To date the Northern Credit Union Delegates Group has donated a total of $7,207.00.   The Spring Campaign flyers have been distributed through the post office. All donations to this current campaign will help to fund the purchase of two IV pumps ($13,000) and an ECG machine ($15,000) to be used throughout your local hospital. We thank you for your continued support! Generous hearts do prevail in the communities that the Lady Dunn Health Centre serves.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email us at foundation@ldhc.com.

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

About LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs, it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment. Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.

