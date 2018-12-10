Thank You for Remembering the LDHC Foundation

Thank you to the many donors who make annual donations to the local hospital foundation to help enhance health care services and programs provided at the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

For every donation made a star is displayed on the Holiday Wish Tree in the hospital lobby. Donations can be made in your name, in memory of a loved one or in honour of someone special.

To date $100 000 of the $150 000 has been raised to help fund Phase 2 of the Digital Radiography Upgrade; $50 000 is the current goal, thanks to the most generous support of donors. The upgrade is completed now and clients visiting the x-ray department are receiving the most up to date in technical services.

As the holiday season is fast approaching remember to give your support to the LDHC Foundation. Thank you for your continued financial assistance.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email the foundation at [email protected]. Thank you for your continued support!

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.