Thank You for Remembering the LDHC Foundation

Thank you to the many donors who make annual donations to the local hospital foundation to help enhance health care services and programs provided at the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

For every donation made a star is displayed on the Holiday Wish Tree in the hospital lobby. Donations can be made in your name, in memory of a loved one or in honour of someone special.

To date $100 000 of the $150 000 has been raised to help fund Phase 2 of the Digital Radiography Upgrade; $50 000 is the current goal, thanks to the most generous support of donors. The upgrade is completed now and clients visiting the x-ray department are receiving the most up to date in technical services.

As the holiday season is fast approaching remember to give your support to the LDHC Foundation. Thank you for your continued financial assistance.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact Crystal Lutz at 705-856-2335 extension 3219 or email the foundation at [email protected]. Thank you for your continued support!

 

Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.

About LDHC Foundation

The Lady Dunn Health Centre (LDHC) Foundation is a registered charity dedicated to raising money to meet the capital needs of the Lady Dunn Health Centre. Founded in 2009, the Foundation is committed to supporting the communities by helping to sustain patient care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre. By contributing funds towards these needs, it ensures that the hospital remains at the forefront of health care with modern equipment. Modern equipment will not only speed recovery and save lives, but it will also attract and retain health care professionals now and well into the future. The LDHC Foundation raises funds through the generous donations and sponsorships of individuals, businesses and fundraising events.

