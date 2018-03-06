SE OPP White River – Investigation into Collision reveals vehicle was stolen

Mar 6, 2018 @ 08:54
On Monday March 5, 2018 at approximately 2:20 pm members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (White River) Detachment responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 in the Township of White River. At the scene investigation revealed that the motor vehicle involved was stolen from Manitoba.
As a result Shane Alec MORRISSEAU (30) of Steinbach, Manitoba was arrested and charged with;
- Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 contrary to section 355(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Possession Break In Instrument contrary to section 351(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Disobeying Order of Court contrary to section 127 of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- 2 counts Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Possession of a Schedule II substance- Cannabis Marihuana under 30 grams.
As a result Shaun Jonathon HALL (37) of Winnipeg, Manitoba was arrested and charged with;
- Adult Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 contrary to section 355(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Resist Peace Officer contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Possession Break In Instruments contrary to section 351(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Disobeying Order of Court contrary to section 127 of the Criminal Code of Canada,
- Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.
Both accused were held into custody pending a Bail hearing on Tuesday March 6, 2018.