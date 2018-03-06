SE OPP White River – Investigation into Collision reveals vehicle was stolen

Mar 6, 2018 @ 08:54

On Monday March 5, 2018 at approximately 2:20 pm members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (White River) Detachment responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 in the Township of White River. At the scene investigation revealed that the motor vehicle involved was stolen from Manitoba.

As a result Shane Alec MORRISSEAU (30) of Steinbach, Manitoba was arrested and charged with;

Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 contrary to section 355(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Possession Break In Instrument contrary to section 351(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Disobeying Order of Court contrary to section 127 of the Criminal Code of Canada,

2 counts Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Possession of a Schedule II substance- Cannabis Marihuana under 30 grams.

As a result Shaun Jonathon HALL (37) of Winnipeg, Manitoba was arrested and charged with;

Adult Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose contrary to section 88 of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 contrary to section 355(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Resist Peace Officer contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Possession Break In Instruments contrary to section 351(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Disobeying Order of Court contrary to section 127 of the Criminal Code of Canada,

Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Both accused were held into custody pending a Bail hearing on Tuesday March 6, 2018.