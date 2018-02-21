SE OPP Statistics for Family Day Long Weekend

Feb 21, 2018 @ 17:15

During the Family Day Long weekend the Superior East Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to numerous calls for service. Some of those calls were:

112 Calls for service

1 Criminal Code Charges

0 Impaired driving charge

2 Drug Related Occurrences

9 Motor Vehicle Collisions (MVC)

0 MCV related fatalities

51 Provincial Offence Notices

Officers have also completed many hours of Road Safety and Traffic Enforcement throughout the Superior East Detachments area.