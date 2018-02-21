SE OPP Statistics for Family Day Long Weekend

Feb 21, 2018 @ 17:15
During the Family Day Long weekend the Superior East Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to numerous calls for service. Some of those calls were:
- 112 Calls for service
- 1 Criminal Code Charges
- 0 Impaired driving charge
- 2 Drug Related Occurrences
- 9 Motor Vehicle Collisions (MVC)
- 0 MCV related fatalities
- 51 Provincial Offence Notices
Officers have also completed many hours of Road Safety and Traffic Enforcement throughout the Superior East Detachments area.