Monday Morning News – February 5

Feb 5, 2018 @ 07:30

Weather

Today Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 36 this morning and minus 25 this afternoon. Tonight Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 29.

Roads

2018-02-05 – early morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-05 2:14 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-05 2:14 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 snow packed with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-05 3:57 101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-05 5:23 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-05 3:46 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow packed with bare and dry road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-02-05 3:57 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge snow packed with bare and wet road, snow covered, partly snow packed sections. Poor visibility. 2018-02-05 5:21 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-02-05 5:23 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. 2018-02-05 5:23 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-02-05 5:23 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township partly snow packed with snow packed sections. 2018-02-01 5:24 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township partly snow packed 2018-02-05 5:23 631 White River to Highway 11 snow packed with bare and dry road, snow covered sections. 2018-02-05 4:35 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-02-05 3:57

News Tidbits – Did you know? – Bell will now unlock any phone locked to its network for free.

Last night, about 10 p.m. North Street in Kapuskasing was evacuated as well as parts of Golf Street and De L’Etang Boulevard because of an explosion that damaged two garages. Kapuskasing OPP reported that there were no injuries at that time. The Civic Centre was open for residents who required assistance. The investigation continues.