Wednesday Morning News – August 21

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low 8.

News Tidbits – The Ontario Energy Board has directed that HydroOne gradually migrate some rates classes, including seasonal, to an all-fixed monthly distribution charge, which will also address the concern about some customers paying more than their share of costs. HydroOne states that “Seasonal customers were directed to be migrated to all-fixed rates by 2024.”

There is no mention if this migration and removal of the seasonal rate class will be applied to Algoma Power. Currently, Algoma Power defines seasonal as the services supplied to a single-family dwelling unit for domestic purposes if occupancy is for a period of less than eights months of the year.