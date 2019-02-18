Monday Morning News – February 18

Weather – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 31 in the morning and minus 16 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 24. Wind chill minus 21 in the evening and minus 29 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – The United We Roll Convoy was awed by the awesome reception on Pinewood Drive yesterday afternoon. Wawa-news will have photos and an article later today (so many photos to go through). The convoy made it into the Soo safely last night and will head on to Sudbury today.

Eat Smart brand Sweet Kale Salad Bags have been recalled for possible Listeria contamination.

A very important article has been written by CTV. A study has found that even when men and women got the exact same procedure to fix their aortas, women were 40 per cent more likely to have complications, 90 per cent more likely to suffer a stroke and 80 per cent more likely to die than men. You may wish to read the article yourself (link).