Nipigon OPP – 76 Charges Laid in Commercial Motor Vehicle traffic campaign

Nipigon and Schreiber Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) participated in a joint Commercial Motor Vehicle traffic campaign, which resulted in 76 charges.

Between the 9th and 10th day of June, 2026 members of the Nipigon and Schreiber OPP in conjunction with officer’s from the Ministry of Transportation conducted a traffic campaign on the Highways between the Dorion Township and the Township of Terrace Bay. The initiative resulted in 76 charges, 22 level two and level three inspections with 6 commercial motor vehicles taken out of service for violations. The following charges were laid;

Speeding violations – 23

Trip Inspections – 16

Hours of Work – 14

Equipment – 8

Registration – 7

Load Security – 2

Driver Qualification – 2

Seat Belt – 2

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report emergency driving situations by calling 911. Complaints of impaired, aggressive or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122.