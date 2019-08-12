Breaking News

Monday Morning News – August 12

Post Views: 95

Weather – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
Tonight – Increasing cloudiness this evening. Low 12.

News Tidbits – Congratulations to Annika Jozin. She took silver at Youth Nationals in Cape Breton this past weekend!

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*