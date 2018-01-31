Breaking News

Happenings from Wawa First United – January 31

Post Views: 19

Jan 31, 2018 @ 17:57

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926

CHURCH OFFICE HOURS – Thurs. 1 -3 p.m. Roberta requests that an appointment be made. Please call 705-856-2926 & leave a message.

Thank-you to Everyone who helped in so ways to make the recent Thrift Shop a success.

Sat.      Feb.  03       Prayer Shawl  – 3 p.m.

Mon.    Feb. 05       U.C.W.  7 p.m.

Thurs. Feb. 08        Worship Committee – 9:30 a.m.

Sun.     Feb.  11       Annual Meeting – Following Morning Worship

God shares with us love, grace and forgiveness.

About This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, brenda@wawa-news.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*