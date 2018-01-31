Happenings from Wawa First United – January 31

Jan 31, 2018 @ 17:57
The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926
CHURCH OFFICE HOURS – Thurs. 1 -3 p.m. Roberta requests that an appointment be made. Please call 705-856-2926 & leave a message.
Thank-you to Everyone who helped in so ways to make the recent Thrift Shop a success.
Sat. Feb. 03 Prayer Shawl – 3 p.m.
Mon. Feb. 05 U.C.W. 7 p.m.
Thurs. Feb. 08 Worship Committee – 9:30 a.m.
Sun. Feb. 11 Annual Meeting – Following Morning Worship
God shares with us love, grace and forgiveness.