February Happenings at Wawa Baptist Church

Jan 31, 2018 @ 18:29

On Friday, February 2, Wawa Baptist Church will hold a free two-hour monthly SonWest kids’ club at the Hillcrest Heights Centre running from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Children between the age of 5 and 12 are welcome to attend to sing songs, make crafts, eat snacks, and listen to a Bible story. For more information or to pre-register your child in advance, please contact Cheryl Anne at 705-852-0886 or email wawabaptistchurch@gmail.com.

On Sunday, February 11, at 6:30 p.m., Wawa Baptist will host a Praise Night at the Wawa Goose Seniors’ Drop-in Centre. Come and be refreshed by a time of friendship and singing songs with the theme of love in honor of Valentine’s Day.

On Sunday, February 18, Wawa Baptist extends an invitation to lunch at 11:30 a.m. after church at 10:00 a.m. (at Wawa Goose Seniors’ Drop-in Centre). Please join us for a time of food, fun, and meeting new friends.

A change in the Bible study schedule has occurred recently. Wawa Baptist conducts a ladies’ Wednesday morning Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and a men’s study temporarily on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. These studies are open to ladies and men in the community. To participate in either study, or for inquiries about location, ladies can contact 705-852-0886, and men can call 705-852-0903. To participate in our 7 p.m. Thursday evening Bible study on biblical encouragement, or to get more information about its location, please contact 705-852-0903.

Wawa Baptist offers a ministry of giving hope to those struggling in their daily lives. The church gladly provides, free of charge, hope-based care to those in need. Contact Pastor Mike Paquette at 705-852-0903.

The church meets for a 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning service. All are welcome to come and enjoy praise songs, and a Scripture-based sermon. The wheelchair-accessible Seniors’ Drop-in Centre at 63 Broadway holds Sunday school for children up to 12 years of age during the service. Dress is casual.