Sir James Dunn – Sports Flash

Jan 23, 2018 @ 18:28

The 23rd Annual Wawa Cup Elementary School Soccer Tournament was held on October 4th at the Michipicoten Community Centre sports field and hosted by Sir James Dunn. Seven teams from Wawa, Chapleau, Hornepayne and Dubreuilville vied for the coveted cup throughout the day. After round-robin, quarter-finals, semi-finals and championship games, Sir James Dunn won the tournament, Trillium came in second and Ecole St. Joseph came in third. It truly was a great day of soccer which included amazing teamwork, sportsmanship, and fun. A big thank you goes out to Mrs. MacKenzie for coaching this amazing team of athletes and to Mr. and Mrs. Kusic for refereeing the games. We would also like to recognize and thank Brookfield Power for your continued support for this tournament.

The Running Club had an amazing year! They practiced long and hard to get ready for the Algoma District School Board Annual Cross Country Meet on October 12, 2017, at Kinsmen Park in the Sault. They arrived ready to run, wearing green and gold. We were proud of the effort of all of the students that day. Special mention goes to those students in the top 20 finishers in their age category; Brett, Rylan, Joe, Kyston, and Alana. Alana actually broke a record this year for the Algoma District School Board. The previous record for 13-year-old girls was 11 minutes and 16 seconds. Alana ran the race in 11 minutes and 5 seconds taking 9 seconds off the record. We were all out to see her cross the finish line. It was so exciting! A big thanks to the coaches Mrs. Chandor-Hall, Ms. Skalecki, and Ms. Sanders, as well as those parents who came with us to cheer on Sir James Dunn students; Stephanie Mattaini, and Ollie Crego.

The Annual Elementary Volleyball Tournament was held at Michipicoten High School and Ecole St. Joseph on November 23rd. Seven boys teams and eight girls teams competed from Wawa, Dubreuilville, Chapleau and Hornepayne. The games started at 8:30 am and ended shortly before 2:30 pm. The day was filled with some pretty amazing serves, bumps, digs, hits and sets. The boys team was under the coaching direction of Mr. Poldma.

After round robin play the boys were in 2nd place advancing them to the semi-finals where they played Hornepayne, who they had beaten during round robin play. The boys played extremely well but realized that a skill that they need to work on is communication on the court. Winner of the Boys Division was the Trillium School from Chapleau, the Hornepayne Hornets came in second, and Sir James Dunn finished in third.

Ms. Portis was the coach for the girls team. The girls showed us all what three practices a week can do – she watched a group of young ladies gel together as a team. The girls were in 2nd place after the round robin play. They then went on to the semi-final game. Playing this all important game even saw a few of the girls meditating before starting. Well, it worked! The girls advanced to the finals to play the Trillium School from Chapleau. In round robin play, this was the only game that the Cougars lost.

Ms. Portis was in awe as the girls played the most amazing three games of elementary girls volleyball that she has seen in a long time. Their sets, bumps and serves were outstanding. The girls went on to defeat Trillium in the championship game losing the first set but then the girls pulled it together to win the next two sets. Congratulations Girls! Your coach is over the moon proud of you all.

Thanks to Michipicoten High School and Ecole St. Joseph for hosting this tournament! Your hours of hard work made for a very memorable day for the players and coaches. Without the assistance of the referees and student volunteers, this tournament would not have been possible. We would also like to thank the Lion’s Club for their continued support of this volleyball tournament. Thank you and volley on!

On a final note, Mr. Poldma has started a new tradition at Sir James Dunn – Victory Walks! Both the soccer team and the girls volleyball team were cheered on and high-fived as they walked the halls of Sir James Dunn the day after their respective gold medal wins. We like this new tradition! SJD is the place to be!