Dec 22, 2017 @ 10:03

On Wednesday December 20, 2017 at approximately 7:15 pm members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Superior East (Wawa) Detachment responded to a Wawa address regarding a report of a male breaching his release conditions.

As a result a 28 year old Wawa, Ontario male was arrested and charged with:

Adult Fail to Comply with Recognizance contrary to section 145(3) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was held into custody pending a bail hearing.