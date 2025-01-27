A Good Idea is a Good Idea – No Matter Where it Comes From

You know, being a politician is kind of a funny thing. I am proud to say that I work hard to get out and meet people where they live and work year-round. As a result, I am often readily recognized. I’ve noticed that many people feel comfortable striking up an immediate conversation with me on the spot. Often, people are eager to ask questions or share their views on a wide range of matters of concern to them. For the most part, exchanges are friendly and cordial, even when differing perspectives become apparent.

What I gain from the hundreds of exchanges I have is invaluable to me. How else will an elected official be able to bring the voices of people to the Legislature? Listening is the most essential part of the job, so I have trouble understanding why some MPPs seem to almost hide and duck calls from constituents.

The second key element for a politician is the willingness to work with anyone and everyone to get the job done and to make things better for all. Granted, there is a time and place for partisan politics, but partisanship should not get in the way of progress.

In my mind, a good idea is a good idea, no matter where or who it comes from. I find it professionally troublesome when I see great ideas outright shot down just because they were initiated on the wrong side of the Legislature floor.

Northern Ontarians understand the importance of keeping our highways safe. They are very much our lifelines for employment, education, medical care, food, goods, and services we need every day. In other parts of the province, if a road is closed or if people feel unsafe driving a particular route to go somewhere, they can take an alternate route on a quieter road. In the North, no alternate routes exist to get from place to place. So, safety is paramount.

I have long been concerned about the number of severe and fatal accidents involving commercial trucks and transports. Look how often Hwys 11, 17 and the TransCanada Hwy are closed down for hours at a time, all year round, not just in winter. One has to wonder why, especially when it happens in all four seasons. Some readers will recall that on November 22 of last year, I introduced Private Member’s Bill 224, the Safer Driving Tests Act (Ending the Privatization Failure). The purpose behind the bill was to overhaul the privatized driver’s license examination system because, as it operates today, it is abysmally failing Ontarians. It seems a few bad actors are approving licenses despite the fact that some applicants do not fulfil all of the training requirements. Some do not even pass mandatory written and moving tests, yet end up being licensed. Investigations have even revealed many instances of outright bribery.

The deficiencies fall under three main categories:

Underperformance and accountability by Serco DES Inc ., the contractor who administers Ontario’s DriveTest network.

., the contractor who administers Ontario’s DriveTest network. Service gaps and reliability concerns for not delivering reliable service to all geographic regions of the province (i.e. the North)

Safety and fraud concerns, including reports of incomplete and improper commercial driving training

The fact that the contractor, Serco DES Inc., failed to administer the DriveTest Network is included in the “Value-for-Money Audit: Driver Training and Examination” report prepared by the Office of the Auditor General. The issues were also featured in “Truck Driving Schools Exposed” on CBC Marketplace on GEM or YouTube (click here to watch).

Clearly, there are significant problems that need to be addressed before more people are hurt or killed. And it should not matter whether the bill that would address the issues comes from the government or the opposition side of the Legislature. Like I said, a good idea is a good idea. Never mind partisan pride; let’s just get the problem fixed.

At this juncture, Bill 224 is waiting for 2nd reading and debate. It still has to pass second reading, go through committee and then pass third reading. But if not supported by the governing Conservatives, or if Premier Ford decides to prorogue the legislature or call an early election, the bill dies.

Fellow Northern MPP John Vanthof of Timiskiming-Cochrane also understands that Northerners need our highway safety issues fixed. Vanthof released a discussion paper called “A Northern Plan for Safer Highways.” In the paper, Vanthof stated, “Currently, some poorly trained commercial vehicle drivers and the companies they work for are putting all other drivers at undue risk. Incidents have been easy to track on social media.” He further explains, “There are over 100 companies in Ontario who recruit, train and license their own drivers, and they can issue Ontario licenses to them. These are among the worst offenders.” Further, Vanthof points out that investigative reports on the problems in commercial truck training and licensing go back as far as 2018.

Hmmm, wasn’t it 2018 when the Ford government was elected?

MPP Guy Bourgouin, who represents Mushkegowuk-James Bay, is another Northerner who works hard to make Ontario highways safer. In early December of this past year, Mr. Bourgouin introduced Bill 233, proposing to amend the Highway Traffic Act. Northerners know the havoc winter weather causes on driving conditions. We know that along with opportunities for sport, fun and excitement, cold, snow, and ice also bring risks and hazards that must be understood and respected. We know this from experience. That is why MPP Bourgouin proposed that the Highway Traffic Act include mandatory entry-level winter weather training. This would include an educational component and a minimum of 20 hours of supervised driving in winter conditions before a full license can be achieved.

The examples above represent just a fraction of the many ways Northern MPPs collaborate to make Ontario highways safer. As I have stated many times in the legislature and this column, highway maintenance and safety are among the most frequent complaints that my office receives year after year. My team and I take these concerns and reports very seriously. We follow up with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) on such safety concerns probably more than any other issue in any ministry. The introduction to the Ministry’s letter usually states that highway safety is MTO’s highest priority. This is followed by conclusions to the effect that the contractor or conditions all fall within accepted standards.

The problem is whether or not the matter satisfies the terms and conditions spelled out by the MTO, a problem exists. So, if the risks continue year after year, what does this tell us about the terms of the privatized maintenance contracts and ministry standards?

This is supposed to be the age of transparency and accountability. However, the Ford government is not meeting public expectations in this regard.

The point is that the primary job of any elected government is to ensure the needs of the people are met. This includes implementing safety and maintenance standards on our highways and ensuring that people who become licensed complete the necessary training and can demonstrate the skills needed to operate a vehicle safely on our streets and highways.

Like I said before, a good idea is a good idea, no matter where it comes from. I appreciate hearing from constituents by letter, email, phone call or in-person exchanges. Politicians must set aside partisanship more often and get the job done. That’s how democracy should work.