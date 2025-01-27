MPP Michael Mantha Raises Concerns about Changes to NOHFC

Algoma-Manitoulin MPP, Michael Mantha, issued the following statement in response to the government’s announcement on the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation:

“While I welcome the additional funding for the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC), I am concerned about expanding eligibility to the entire District of Muskoka.

Thousands of businesses, First Nations and communities in Northern Ontario apply to the NOHFC for funding every year, and only a limited number are successful in their bids. It doesn’t seem right to me that small communities in Algoma-Manitoulin should be forced to compete against communities that are only an hour-and-half drive away from Toronto.

When you have funding earmarked for Northern Ontario, it should stay in Northern Ontario. Our communities desperately need investment to grow, prosper and attract new opportunities. By expanding access to a limited pool of resources, I fear deserving projects in the North will be overlooked.”