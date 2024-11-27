Happenings at Wawa First United – November 27

Based on John 18:33-37 Pilate asks John, “Are you the king of the Jews?”
Reign of Christ Sunday
Who do you think Jesus is.? People have asked this question for a long time. A governor for the Roman Empire, Pontius Pilate asked Jesus,” Are you the king of the Jews?” In the musical Jesus Christ Superstar, there is a song called “King Herod’s Song,” which has some amusing lines about this. Ultimately, to say that Jesus is king is to say that the Roman emperor is not as important, nor is King Herod, nor celebrities, Instagram influencers, or Tik Tok stars. What Jesus has to say matters so much more.
In the past, people made pledges to the king, queen or nation. Such allegiances rise and fall depending on the political climate. The question is, does it matter to see Jesus as a ruler of a kingdom that is not from this world? Jesus taught, lived, and demonstrated the reality of a kingdom that is vastly different from the ethos of a Roman Empire, or some of the purity code practices of his time. Jesus’ teaching shows up in the prayer he taught:” May your kingdom come on earth as it is in heaven.” Preachers may spend some time describing what that kingdom might look like if enacted here on earth today. How does Jesus” teaching of “kingdom” still resonate? Do we want to dwell in such a kingdom under his guidance and leadership? (some today refer to “kin-dom” instead) Ultimately, for Jesus, it was worth living and dying for. The Gathering pentecost 2, 2021 used with permission.
Sunday December 1 – Advent 1
Scriptures: Jeremiah 33:14-16 A righteous branch from David’s line; 1 Thessalonians 3:9-13 How can we thank God adequately?; Luke 21:25-36 Signs in the heavens and on earth; parable of the fig tree.
Lay Leader: Lorna; Reader: Gail
Announcements:
This Sunday there will be a Blessing of the Prayer Shawls
December 3, 6:30 pm,The UCW will have their Carol Sing at the Hospital, the long term patient are invited to join in.
The Christmas Star will be lit this week, anyone wishing to purchase a bulb in memory of a loved on may speak with Maria or call 705 856 2861
Nov. 29– International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People
Dec. 1 – World AIDs Day
Dec. 2 – International Day for the Abolition of Slavery
Dec. 3 – International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Dec 5 – World Soil Day
Dec. 6 – National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women
Dec. 10 – Human Right’s Day
I am grateful for my prayer shawl which is now ten years old. I have moved on from my loss but, when I see and touch my shawl, I still feel the kindness, caring and love of the ladies who made it.
Thank you to those ladies who carry on the tradition. You represent the spirit of giving that this world needs so much more of today.