Between the Covers – November 11

Congratulations to Hillel and Nya who won the prizes for our Show Us Your Library Card Campaign! Remember, library cards are free to all Wawa and Hawk Junction residents! Thank you to everyone who participated!

We had a blast seeing all the costumes coming into the library on Halloween! Thank you for taking the time to stop in and get your picture taken! The winner of the Halloween Costume prize was Chase! Congrats Chase!

COFFEE AND CULTURE WITH JOHANNA! Wednesday November 13th starting at 6:00pm! Save the date! Check out the poster for all the info!

New books on the 7- Day Shelf are “We Live Here; poems for an Ojibwe calendar year” by Lois Beardslee, “This Strange Eventful History” by Claire Messud, “In Winter I Get Up at Night” by Jane Urquhart, “The Night We Lost Him” by Laura Dave.

En Français, nous avons “L’autre moi” par Marie-Chantal Perron.

Staff Pick of the Week is “A Trick of the Light” by Louise Penny. From Goodreads 4.32/5:

“Hearts are broken,” Lillian Dyson carefully underlined in a book. “Sweet relationships are dead.”

But now Lillian herself is dead. Found among the bleeding hearts and lilacs of Clara Morrow’s garden in Three Pines, shattering the celebrations of Clara’s solo show at the famed Musée in Montréal. Chief Inspector Gamache, the head of homicide at the Sûreté du Québec, is called to the tiny Québec village and there he finds the art world gathered, and with it a world of shading and nuance, a world of shadow and light. Where nothing is as it seems. Behind every smile there lurks a sneer. Inside every sweet relationship there hides a broken heart. And even when facts are slowly exposed, it is no longer clear to Gamache and his team if what they’ve found is the truth, or simply a trick of the light.





AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAMS: All school aged children are welcome! Children aged 5 and under must have a parent or guardian with them. Join us for stories, crafts, games and a whole lot of fun. Parents or caregivers of newcomers are asked to please fill out a registration form. Parents of children who have previously attended clubs will be asked to review and update the information. For the month of November, Tuesday is Story and Craft, Wednesday is Clay Club, Thursday is STEAM Club and Friday is Game Club!

Join us on Tuesday’s for the Adult Crafts beginning at 1:00pm!

The next Pokemon Club will be on November 16th, 2024 beginning at 11am! We welcome any new players or card traders to stop in and check it out!

SENIOR’S CORNER: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are knitting for the Lady Dunn Health Centre Extended Care Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with lovely lap blankets for all the residents!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! You are more than welcome to stop in and work on a puzzle! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: In Dungeons & Dragons, the players form an adventuring party who explore fantasy worlds together as they embark on epic quests. The collective creativity in your D&D game builds stories that you’ll tell again and again— ranging from the stuff of legend to absurd incidents that’ll make you laugh years later. Due to the popularity of the D&D Club we have split into adult and youth clubs. The youth club meets on even Thursdays and the Adult group meet on odd Thursdays. The youth group is for those aged 9 to 15 and adult group is for those aged 16 and up. The Clubs run from 4:30-6:30 on Thursdays. We hope you can join us!

DOLLY PARTON’S IMAGINATION LIBRARY: Registration forms for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library can be filled out at the Wawa Public Library! This amazing program is coordinated by Cathy Cannon and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa and provides free monthly books for children 0-5 years old! What a way to start building a library for your child and instilling the love of reading right from the start!