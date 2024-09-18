Happenings at Wawa First United Church – September 18

The theme of Sundays’ message was “True to Who You Are”.

Your Identity, Who are you? How would you answer that question? As you listen to the passage Mark 8:27-38, think about what it has to say about Jesus’ self-understanding, his own sense of his identity – and what the ramifications of his identity are for him and those who follow him. Jesus asked his disciples “ Who do people say that I am?” And they answered. “John the Baptist, and others Elijah, and still others, one of the prophets”. He asked them, “But who do you say that I am?” Peter answered him,” You are the Messiah.”

Who are You? In the fall of 2000, a 17 year old country singer named Jessica Andrews recorded a song that rose to the top of the Billboard country charts.

It started:” If I live to be a hundred and never see the seven wonders. That’ll be alright. If I don’t make it to the big leagues, if I never win a Grammy I’m gonna be just fine; Cause I know exactly who I am, I am Rosemary’s granddaughter, The spitting image of my father and when the day is done, my momma’s still my biggest fan, Sometimes I’m clueless and I’m clumsy But I’ve got friends who love me. And they know just where I stand. It’s all a part of me, And that’s who I am.” So Who are You? Be a Blessing to all you meet.

Scriptures for September 22 Eighteenth after Pentecost.

Proverbs 31: 10-31 A tribute to a capable woman

Psalm 1 Blessed are those who follow God’s law.

James 3:13-4:3.7-8a Wisdom from above is gentle and peaceable.

Mark 9:30 -37 Whoever welcomes a child, welcomes me.

Announcements:

This Sunday, Sept 22, the service will be jointly with St. John’s in Marathon, at 11 am. All who are on a faith journey are welcome to join us. Lay leader Maria.

Saturday, September 21st at 3 pm is the Prayer Shawl meeting. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome to join. Needles and crochet hooks and wool are available.

September 21 – International Day of Peace

September 22- Fall Equinox

September 23 – International Day of Sign Languages

September 25 – National Tree Day

September 30 – National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day.