Between the Covers – September 3rd

The Wawa Public Library’s summer program culminated with our Pizza Party and of course our draws for the winner of the tablets, Leap Pads and the Candy Jar. It’s been a blast and we are sad to see it end but now it’s time to prep for the Afterschool program that will be starting in October! Once again, a huge thank you to our sponsor and donors for their support! None of this is possible without them!

The winners of the tablets are Aubree and Lily! The winners of the Leap Pads were Adeleigh and Baylee! Ember is the lucky winner of the Candy Jar! Everyone read so many books this summer. It was amazing.

Throughout the months of July and August, we have been encouraging families to read, read, read! The winner of the children’s prize package is Lily (a different Lily) and the winner of the adult prize is Heather! Congratulations to both of you and keep reading!

A huge thank you to Pat and Megan for loaning us their ice hut for this event. Thank you to the municipality for allowing us to use the conference room and garage as our venue. All but one timeslot was filled, and everyone had a great time getting through the puzzles. The winning team with an amazing time of 14:48 was team MacLary/Dubbin. Congratulations! Thank you to everyone who participated in our Escape Room Fundraiser. We had a blast and we hope you did too. Let’s see what we can dream up for next summer.

New Books this week are “Death in a Lonely Place” by Stig Abell, Dog Day Afternoon” by David Rosenfelt, “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker and “Sentinel” by Mark Greaney! En Français, nous avons “Nous nous verrons en août” par Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

The staff pick of the week is “When We Were Brave” by Suzanne Kelman.

The face of the woman in the photograph was tilted upwards, as if enjoying the sunshine just for a moment, even as the wreckage of the bombed-out street lay behind her…

1944, Cornwall: Blinded by love, Vivienne Hamilton eloped to Paris with a Nazi prisoner-of-war, never to be seen again. A disgrace to her family, her name would not be mentioned by any of her relatives for over 75 years.

Present day, London: When Sophie discovers a photograph of her great aunt Vivi from World War Two, it throws her into a world of confusion. Because, as she learns about this secret relative, she quickly realizes that the photograph doesn’t fit with her family’s story. It shows Vivi leaving an address associated with a spy network in London – a place she had no reason to be – and it is dated right before she disappeared.

Meanwhile Sophie’s own life feels as blasted and bombed as the blitzed city in the photograph she’s looking at. Her beautiful daughter – as full of joy and wild energy as Vivi had apparently once been – is gone; and Sophie’s heart has been left broken into pieces.

Retreating to the family home in rural Cornwall to seek solace from her pain and the feelings of guilt that she could have done more to protect her daughter, Sophie finds herself becoming obsessed with Vivi’s life.

But nothing can prepare Sophie for what she is about to uncover – the story of a woman who risked everything for the person she loved the most; and a secret family history that could be the key to Sophie’s own future.

The Wawa Public Library’s staff and friends have been busy making these adorable Pocket Hugs. We are using donated and scrap yarn to make these lovely Pocket Hugs. If you would like to support our fundraiser, the cost of a Pocket Hug is $2.00, and they are available at the Circulation Desk at the Wawa Public Library. Thank you for the yarn donations and your support!

Dungeons and Dragons: Join us at the library every even Thursday from 4:30-6:30pm for youths ages 9-15! We are going for an amazing dungeon crawl in the spectacular 5th edition D&D!

Every odd Thursday is for adults ages 16+ starting at 5:00pm. We play a variety of exciting table top role-playing game! Sign up for D&D at the Circulation Desk

Senior’s Corner: Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are currently knitting for the Lady Dunn Centre Extended Care Unit. We are hoping to fill up the box with lap blankets and shawls!

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a program Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext 290 or 291!

We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

The library has a puzzle mat! If you are interested in popping in and working on a puzzle we can set you up! Puzzles are also available for all patrons to check out!

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment.