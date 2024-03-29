East Algoma OPP – Drugs Seized

On March 27, 2024, at approximately 11:00 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Dugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a residence on Doyle Street in Spanish.

As a result of the warrant being executed, over 7 grams of pre-packaged suspected cocaine, a digital scale, packaging materials, and cell phone was seized.

The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit, and uniform members were involved with the investigation.

Bryan JONES, 39-years-old, of Spanish was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 2, 2024.

Steve GRANBERG, 47-years-old, of Massey, had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in relation to a previous occurrence in Sables-Spanish Rivers Township. He was subsequently arrested and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on May 2, 2024.