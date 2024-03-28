SE OPP Wawa – Investigation continues into fatal collision

On March 28, 2024, shortly before 10:00 a.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Rabbit Blanket Lake, approximately 30 kilometres south of Wawa.

One person has been confirmed deceased as a result of the collision. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Members of the Northeast Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team are assisting with the investigation.