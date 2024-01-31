Manitouwadge Man Charged with 10 Break & Enters after Investigation

One individual faces a lengthy list of charges following several break and enter investigations.

On January 23, 2024, just before 6:00 p.m., members of the Manitouwadge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of numerous break and enters that occurred in the Manitouwadge area. An investigation into the incidents was launched shortly after.

Through investigation, police identified a suspect and determined that the incidents were related to a string of break and enters.

On January 26, 2024, shortly after 3:00 p.m., members of the Manitouwadge OPP Detachment located the individual and subsequently placed them under arrest.

As a result, Jerry TASKER, 31-years-old, of Manitouwadge, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

Break, Enter a Place – Commit Indictable Offence – 10 counts

Mischief Over $5,000 – 10 counts

Mischief Under $5,000 – two counts

Theft Under $5,000 – five counts

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Manitouwadge at a later date.