Thursday Morning News – November 9

Weather:
- Today – Snow changing to periods of rain mixed with snow near noon. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Local snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 5 this morning.
- Tonight – Periods of snow mixed with rain ending this evening then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Travel between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie may be difficult this winter. This is the second storm of the season – and the highway has been closed both times.
- Don’t forget – David Blanchet is holding an information session at 1 p.m. in the old OPP offices (40 Broadway Ave.) to provide information about SEED homes.
