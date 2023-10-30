Monday Morning News – October 30

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- A Federal Court judge has verbally approved a landmark $23-billion settlement that will see Ottawa compensate more than 300,000 First Nations children and their families over chronic underfunding of on-reserve child-welfare services. The proposed settlement also includes $20 billion to reform the child welfare system. The settlement comes more than 15 years after the Assembly of First Nations and the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society jointly launched a human-rights complaint.
- The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in Sault Ste. Marie is hosting the “Holiday Gift and Craft Show” for two weekends – Nov. 4th & 5th and and the 11th & 12th.
