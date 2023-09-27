Wednesday Morning News – September 27

Sep 27, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 7.
Northeast Region Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 34 active wildland fires (34 yesterday) in the Northeast Region, 1 fire is being held, 1 fire is under control and 32 are being observed. The fire hazard is mostly moderate to high across the Northeast Region, some pockets of the southern portion of the region are showing an extreme hazard, generally east of Kawartha Lakes, through Bancroft, and west of Carleton Place.
News Tidbits:
- There is a show streaming on TFO (online at https://www.tfo.org/regarder/bienvenue-a-wawa/GP486475), or on TV (Thursday and Friday this week at 6:15 p.m.) that features the beautiful mural in the lobby at the MMCC
