SE OPP Chapleau – Arrest after domestic dispute

A Chapleau resident is facing a criminal charge after damaging property during a domestic dispute. On August 16, 2023, shortly after 12:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Aberdeen Street in Chapleau.

As a result of the investigation, a 33-year-old person from Chapleau was arrested and charged with one count of Domestic Mischief.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in October 2023 in Chapleau. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.