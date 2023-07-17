Ladies Night Golf – July 12

96 Players
1st FLIGHT:
1st: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 35
2nd: Suzanne Lacasse, Brenda Pelletier, Spare – 35
3rd: Rachael Korytko-Amos, Meghan Korytko-Amos, Donna Korytko – 38
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Helene Bekintos, Nellie Harvey, Spare – 41
2nd: Anna Lisa Klockars, Tricia Provost, Kim Melbourne – 41
3rd: Jan Gagnon, Ashley Omolida, Diedre Dupuis – 41
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Wendy Bonitzki, June Hardy, Spare – 43
2nd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr – 44
3rd: Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 44
4th FLIGHT:
1st: Nadine Cartledge, Laura Tremblay, Spare – 44
2nd: Chantel Turcotte, Edith Levesque, Sue Lord – 44
3rd: Connie Taylor, Heather Rainville, Spare – 45
5th FLIGHT:
1st: LynnDee Eason, Sue Switzer, Spare – 45
2nd: Ashley Coombs, Jerika Lord, Chanelle Charron – 46
3rd: Anya Switzer, Carole Bouffard, Natalie Bryar – 47
6th FLIGHT:
1st: Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Wendy Smith – 47
2nd: Lindsey Kobzick, Vanessa Skouris, Sharon Reil – 47
7th FLIGHT:
1st: Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Gen Hardy – 51
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole #1: Nadine Cartledge
Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #2: Cassee Provost
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Chrissy McRae
Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot): Tania Case
Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4: Toni Rutland
Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #4: Cassee Provost
Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot): Toni Rutland
Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot): Chrystal Morden
R D Contacting – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #7 (1st shot): Norma Kauk
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole #8: Christina Portis
Trans Canada Chrysler – $30.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8: Johanna Rowe
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 9 (3rd shot): Toni Rutland
Home Building Centre – $30.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Diane Spencer
Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Nellie Harvey
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 Voucher – Draw: Meghan Korytko-Amos
Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1466.50 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $1514.50!! -$1466.50 + $48.00)
15 Foot Putt – $43.50 Total – No winner (Next will be $91.50 – $43.50 + $48.00) Names drawn will putt this coming week, July 12th – Norma Kauk, Ann Fenlon, Mel Charbonneau – (drawn by John)
Thank you to everyone that supports the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2023 season!! Without their support, Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.
