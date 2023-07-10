Morning News – July 10

July 10, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Showers ending this afternoon then cloudy. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this evening and after midnight. Low 8.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are currently 34 (32 Saturday) active wildland fires in the Northeast Region, 2 are not under control, 5 are being held, 7 fires are under control and 20 are being observed.
- Chapleau 3 was confirmed on June 1. It is a 3,916 hectare wildland fire located 2 kilometres south of October Lake and 2.5 kilometres west of Vichaw Lake. It is being held.
- Chapleau 6 was confirmed on June 4. It is a 1,228 hectare wildland fire located 2.5 kilometres west of Morin Lake and 1 kilometre east of Bolkow Lake. It is being held.
- The fire hazard is mostly high to extreme for areas located north of Timmins and White River in the Northeast Region. Areas to the south of these communities have a fire hazard that ranges from low to high.
News Tidbits:
- Today is the last day to register for the Annual Wawa Salmon Derby and have your registration be entered into the Early Bird Draw.
