Breaking News

Notice of the Annual General Meeting – Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation

 

For the purpose of:

Presentation of Financial and other Annual Reports

Tuesday, June 13th 2023 at 5:30 pm

The meeting will be held through a Zoom meeting.  If you wish to attend the Foundation’s Annual Meeting, please email foun[email protected] for meeting details no later than Friday, June 9th, 2023.

AVIS DE CONVOCATION DE L’ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ANNUELLE

Fondation du Centre de santé Lady Dunn

 

Dans le but de : présenter le rapport financier et les autres rapports annuels.

Le Mardi 13 juin 2023 à 1730 h

La réunion se tiendra via une réunion Zoom. Si vous souhaitez assister à l’assemblée annuelle de la Fondation, veuillez envoyer un courriel à [email protected] au plus tard le vendredi 9 juin 2023 afin d’obtenir les détails de la réunion.

 

LDHC Foundation
Latest posts by LDHC Foundation (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*