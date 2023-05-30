NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation
For the purpose of:
Presentation of Financial and other Annual Reports
Tuesday, June 13th 2023 at 5:30 pm
The meeting will be held through a Zoom meeting. If you wish to attend the Foundation’s Annual Meeting, please email foun[email protected] for meeting details no later than Friday, June 9th, 2023.
AVIS DE CONVOCATION DE L’ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ANNUELLE
Fondation du Centre de santé Lady Dunn
Dans le but de : présenter le rapport financier et les autres rapports annuels.
Le Mardi 13 juin 2023 à 1730 h
La réunion se tiendra via une réunion Zoom. Si vous souhaitez assister à l’assemblée annuelle de la Fondation, veuillez envoyer un courriel à [email protected] au plus tard le vendredi 9 juin 2023 afin d’obtenir les détails de la réunion.
