NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation

For the purpose of:

Presentation of Financial and other Annual Reports

Tuesday, June 13th 2023 at 5:30 pm

The meeting will be held through a Zoom meeting. If you wish to attend the Foundation’s Annual Meeting, please email foun[email protected] for meeting details no later than Friday, June 9th, 2023.

AVIS DE CONVOCATION DE L’ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ANNUELLE

Fondation du Centre de santé Lady Dunn

Dans le but de : présenter le rapport financier et les autres rapports annuels.

Le Mardi 13 juin 2023 à 1730 h

La réunion se tiendra via une réunion Zoom. Si vous souhaitez assister à l’assemblée annuelle de la Fondation, veuillez envoyer un courriel à [email protected] au plus tard le vendredi 9 juin 2023 afin d’obtenir les détails de la réunion.