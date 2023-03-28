The LDHC Foundation Thanks MacIntyre Trucking & The Beaver Motel

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would like to thank MacIntyre Trucking and the Beaver Motel who have generously donated $5,000 to purchase capital equipment for the Foundation’s ONE for the Dunn Campaign; One Person, One Record, One System.

Thank you to Monty and Theresa MacIntyre for supporting local healthcare.

For more information about the Foundation or how to donate today contact us at 705-856-2335 extension 3147 or email us at [email protected]

“Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.”