SE OPP – Victim Identified in November 23rd Fatal Collision

The Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has identified the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week as 33-year-old Christian Casavant of Wawa.

On November 29, 2022, at approximately 5:47 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the OPP responded to a serious two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 519, approximately 40 kilometres north of Wawa.

The investigation revealed that a northbound pick-up truck collided with a southbound commercial motor vehicle (CMV). As a result, the passenger of the pick-up truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the CMV was not injured.

Members of the Northeast Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The Superior East OPP is seeking assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the collision. If you were in the area of Highway 17 and Highway 519 between 5:00 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. on November 29, 2022, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave a tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.