CASAVANT, Christian “Chris” “Dude”

Passed away tragically as the result of a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the age of 33 years. Beloved husband of Jes Aasmae. A very proud father of Barrett. Loving son of Mario and Danielle Casavant. Phenomenal brother of Mel and Yannick (Sarah). The best uncle of Zariah, Isla, Adriana, Rome and Alyssa. Loving grandson of Jeanne D’Arc Berthiaume (late Raymond), late René Casavant and Bella Boissé. Dear son-in-law of John and Donna Aasmae. Chris will be dearly missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, brothers and sisters in the fire service and mine rescue.

Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A Celebration of his Life will be held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre, Wawa on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Memorial donations made to a trust fund for “Baby Bear” would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.