Morning News – November 23

Nov 23, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 2. Wind chill -5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Temperature steady near 2.

News Tidbits:

  • The Ontario government is providing $4.9 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to 24 tourism projects in Northern Ontario.

 

