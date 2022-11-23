Morning News – November 23

Nov 23, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of flurries this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 2. Wind chill -5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Temperature steady near 2.
News Tidbits:
- The Ontario government is providing $4.9 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to 24 tourism projects in Northern Ontario.
