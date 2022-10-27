The Wawa Public Library extends services to Michipicoten First Nation

A Public Library is a gateway to knowledge and culture. We play a fundamental role in our community. The resources and services we offer create opportunities for learning, support literacy and education, and help shape the new ideas and perspectives that are central to a creative and innovative society.

We are pleased to announce that we have extended our services to Michipicoten First Nation! We encourage all residents of Michipicoten First Nation to come and visit the library and see what we have to offer. We are looking forward to sharing all our collections with you and plan to expand our Indigenous collection. Remember that library membership is free to all Wawa, Hawk Junction Michipicoten First Nation residents. WELCOME!