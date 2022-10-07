SE OPP – Operation Impact begins today, October 7th

On October 5, 2022 at approximately 3:54 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a possible impaired driver on Highway 129, near Chapleau.

The vehicle was located, and further investigation revealed that the driver was impaired. As a result, Calvin LECUYER, 35 years-of-age, of Chapleau, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Failure or refusal to comply with demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the CC,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), and

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 19, 2022 in Chapleau.