Ladies Night Golf – September 21st

(39 Players)

1st FLIGHT:
1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Spare – 37
2nd: Rachael Korytko-Amos, Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost – 39
3rd: Luan Buckell, Sue Switzer, Anya Switzer – 42

2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Heather Rainville, Connie Taylor, Spare – 48
2nd: Carrie Belanger, Melanie Charbonneau, Spare – 50
3rd: Wendy Smith, Jenny Weatherbee, Spare – 51

3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Chris Mitchell, Joan Jewel, Carmen Tait – 56
2nd: – N/A
3rd:  – N/A

4th FLIGHT:
1st:  – N/A
2nd: – N/A
3rd: – N/A

 

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – $15,00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #1: Tania Case
Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #2: Nicole Chapman
Provost – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot): Marcie DLF
Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4: Nicole Chapman
Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #4: Paula Valois
Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot): Suzanne Lacasse (Birdie)
Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot): Charlee Simon
Kurt Geldart Contracting – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #7 (1st shot): Marcie DLF
Our Driving School – $25.00 Esso Gift Card – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole #8: Suzanne Lacasse
Trans Canada Chrysler – $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #8: Suzanne Lacasse
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #9 (3rd shot) : Suzanne Lacasse

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Draw: Marcie DLF
Wawa Rentall – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Draw : Chrissy McRae
Anonymous – $10 Tim’s Gift Card – Draw – Lise Bernath
Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher – Tania Case

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1228.00 Total – No Winner (NEXT YEAR’S STARTING TOTAL WILL BE $1247.50! -$1228.00 + $19.50)

15 Foot Putt – $34.50 Total ($0.00 + $34.50) – NO WINNER – 2 names have been drawn to split the new total of $54. $27.00 each ($35.50 + $19.50): Margaret Davidson and Chris Mitchell.

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today

SEE YOU NEXT YEAR!!

