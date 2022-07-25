Morning News – July 25

Weather:



Today – Cloudy. 60% chance of drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Clearing this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 8.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 298 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 21, 2022).

Forest Fire Update:

There are three fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate in areas located north of Timmins and Sault Ste Marie; and south of Lake Nipissing and Alban in the Northeast Region. It varies mostly from moderate to high in the central portion of the region this afternoon.

News Tidbits: