Monday, July 25, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 60% chance of drizzle this morning. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 17. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clearing this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 8.
COVID Statistics:
Algoma Public Health states that there are 298 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 21, 2022).
Forest Fire Update:
There are three fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate in areas located north of Timmins and Sault Ste Marie; and south of Lake Nipissing and Alban in the Northeast Region. It varies mostly from moderate to high in the central portion of the region this afternoon.
News Tidbits:
- The wandering cattle have been seen again. If you are travelling to the Soo, they have been see in the Old Woman Bay to Rabbit Blanket area.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Men’s Night Golf – July 14 - July 25, 2022
- Morning News – July 25 - July 25, 2022
- Morning News – July 23 - July 23, 2022