Morning News – August 2

Weather:



Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 20. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. A few showers beginning late this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm late this evening and overnight. Wind becoming south 20 km/h after midnight. Low 13.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 28, 2022).

Forest Fire Update:

There are two fires in the Northeast Region, Sudbury 28. The fire hazard is low to moderate in areas located north of Greater Sudbury in the Northeast Region. It is moderate to high in areas located south and east of Greater Sudbury. A small portion of the region situated on the northeastern side of Algonquin Park is showing an extreme hazard this afternoon.

Lake Superior Park Events:

Busy day at the Park. At 11 a.m. you can join Anna and Meadow on a ‘mindful walk’ through Lake Superior’s coastal forest and finish with a guided meditation. This short walk will begin at the southern end of Agawa Bay Campground. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather.

After you have enjoyed your ‘mindful walk’ Anna and Meadow are presenting Art in the Wild at Rocky Point – Agawa Bay . You are invited to drop in from 1 – 3 p.m., painting supplies are provided.

Butterflies – the Monarch has been placed on the Endangered List. Learn about butterflies by dropping in from 2 – 4 p.m. and join Zane & Celeste to learn more about Lepidoptera at the Agawa Bay Visitor Centre.

News Tidbits: