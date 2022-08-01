Morning News – August 1

Weather:



Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this morning. Showers beginning early this morning then changing to 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers or drizzle early this evening. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 11.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 28, 2022).

Forest Fire Update:

There is one fires in the Northeast Region, Algonquin Park 8. The region has a low to moderate fire hazard, with Pembroke and Algonquin Park showing a high fire hazard.

Lake Superior Park Events:

Wawaites are quite familiar with moose – but for those who would like to learn a bit more, visit the Agawa Bay Visitor Centre between 10 – 2. Michelle will explain that being a moose is not just standing on the side of the road watching the vehicles go by – from ticks to brain worms, life is tough for a moose.

At Katherine Cove from 1 – 3 p.m. Kaitlyn and Meadow will help you to to discover the amazing world of vernal pools. Explore these unique temporary ecosystems and all the cool critters that call them home with a naturalist, or investigate them on your own.

News Tidbits: