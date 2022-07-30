Morning News – July 30

Weather:



Today – Cloudy. Clearing this morning. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 18. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 11.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Public Health states that there are 299 cases reported of COVID-19 in the North Algoma region of the Algoma District (July 28, 2022).

Forest Fire Update:

There are no fires in the Northeast Region. From Pembroke to Kawartha Lakes, the fire hazard is moderate to high. The rest of the region has a low fire hazard.

Lake Superior Park Events:

It is a busy day at LSPP today. You could join Faith and Anna on a short walk to an ancient cobble beach terrace to discover the tried and true survival secrets of an old growth forest. Please sport sturdy footwear and dress appropriately for the weather. Meet at the Agawa Visitor Centre from 1-3 p.m.

Michelle and Meadow will be doing an art program at the Agawa Visitor Centre from 3-5 p.m. (all painting supplies are provided.)

Join Kaitlyn and Celeste at the Agawa Visitor Centre from 3-5 p.m. to learn how to identify plants, birds, and animals using helpful technology, and why your contributions are so important!

News Tidbits: